British Airways Is Selling Suitcases With Parts Of Retired 747s

Today, British Airways revealed that it has partnered with Globe-Trotter to launch a new range of limited edition carry-on suitcases. The suitcases with be themed around BOAC. However, as a bonus, each suitcase will contain a piece of one of the airline’s retired Boeing 747 aircraft.

In 2020, many were saddened to learn that British Airways was retiring their Boeing 747s. The news wasn’t necessarily a surprise, as they were already scheduled to be retired by 2024. However, the announcement left no chance for many to say goodbye to the iconic aircraft. The last aircraft was retired on December 11th.

A limited-edition run

Inspired by the airline’s retro liveried BOAC Boeing 747, British Airways has now partnered with Globe-Trotter to launch a limited edition range of luggage. The suitcases, hand made in England, are white, with the golden Speedbird emblem on the front. Inside they are decorated with a Boeing 747 print.

However, the most exciting part of the suitcase is that it will contain a chunk of an ex-British Airways Boeing 747. Breaking from the BOAC theme, it is not a part of the BOAC retrojet, which is one of four that has been preserved. Judging from the pictures provided by British Airways, the pieces on offer aren’t small like the keyrings previously distributed to staff.

British Airways hasn’t revealed how many of the limited-edition suitcases will be available, but the first two will be extra special. The pair were flown aboard the last flight of the BOAC retrojet in December. This was also the airline’s last Boeing 747 flight. As such, they come signed by the flight’s captain, Richard Allen-Williams.

The two unique suitcases are being auctioned by British Airways, with the proceeds of the sales going to the airline’s charity, Flying Start. Bids for the bags start at £2,000 on an online portal set up by the airline. Bids will close at Midnight on Tuesday, January 19th.

The rest of the range is limited to just 150 suitcases. These will be available to order online from today and in Globe-Trotter’s flagship stores. But you’ll have to dig deep if you want one, with prices starting from £1,935.

Remembering the Queen of the Skies

While pricey, the suitcases will give die-hard British Airways fans the chance to hold on to a part of the Queen of the Skies forever. Commenting on the project, British Airways’ head of Brands and Marketing, Hamish McVey, said,

“While it was the right time to bid farewell to our Queen of the Skies, the launch of these BOAC-inspired carry-on suitcases provides a perfect opportunity for someone to celebrate a bygone era of global air travel and own a piece of our history.”

Of the Boeing 747 aircraft that have been retired since the start of 2020, four aircraft, each with a different livery, have been preserved at three sites across the UK. BOAC in St Athan, Negus in Cotswold Airport, and Landor and Chatham Dockyard in Dunsfold. The hope is that people will be able to visit these aircraft in the future.

What do you make of the suitcases? Let us know what you think and why in the comments!