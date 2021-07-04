Prague Celebrates 11 Years Of Emirates Operations

This week, Prague Airport proudly announced that this month marks 11 years since Emirates first flew from the Czech capital. The Dubai-based carrier has proved to be a valuable vessel for the 13th largest city in the European Union since launching operations here in July 2010.

A busy route

Since the Middle Eastern carrier started flying to Prague, it has transported over 2.5 million passengers to and from the city. Impressively, 8,000 Emirates takeoffs and landings have been conducted at the airport during this period.

Happy anniversary, @emirates!🥳It has been flying from @PragueAirport for 1⃣1⃣ years while carrying over 2.5 million people and making almost 8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ takeoffs & landings. Route to #Dubai offers many connecting flights ✈ to Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Congrats! #flyfromPRG pic.twitter.com/y622ZZEfES — Prague Airport (@PragueAirport) July 1, 2021

Emirates is just as proud as Prague Airport when it comes to this feat. The airline has connected passengers to and from Prague via Dubai to numerous destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia since the inception of the route.

Emirates replied to Prague Airport with the following on Twitter.

“We look forward to many more years of flying to Prague from @DXB!”

Emirates has shown its appreciation for the Prague services over the years. Previously, Bořivoj Trejbal, Emirates Country Manager for the Czech Republic, shared the following about the route.

“Since our first flight’s take-off on the route, the demand has continued to grow proving that Czechs value their travel experiences with Emirates airlines. I am certain that the market will appreciate the options provided by the second flight on the route.”

A decade of growth

To mark eight years of service, operations were scaled up in July 2018 to meet growing demand. Thus, Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ERs were deployed twice a day to provide around 720 seats.

High-scale operations have undoubtedly been affected by the global health crisis. Nonetheless, Prague will likely remain in the plans of Emirates for years to come amid its global appeal.

Just a six-hour flight from Dubai, it’s no surprise that Prague is a popular route for Emirates. Both Dubai and Prague are popular tourist destinations, allowing the carrier to seamlessly connect locals and travelers from across the continents to their vacation spot.

Industry recognition

As July kicked off, Prague Airport announced that it is ready to help passengers fly to over 100 destinations this summer. More than 35 airlines will touch down in the city this season, with many routes returning and launching.

While the likes of Emirates are keen to continue holding a grip on Prague, airlines closer to home are also eager to maintain their presence. Just last month, it was revealed that Eurowings will launch a base in Prague this fall. The German outfit will base two planes here, flying to the likes of the Canary Islands, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Athens, and Milan.

Overall, Prague has all the tools in place to remain well connected in this next chapter. There are millions of vacation-deprived travelers looking to head back to the skies in the second of the year. Therefore, the airport will be far busier than in recent times for the next few months.

Nonetheless, it’s not all glory for the aviation industry, especially for Emirates. The airline has cut 150,000 seats from its July schedule amid the ongoing complications of the pandemic. Regardless, both Prague Airport and Emirates will be hopeful of a better situation as the market continues to adapt to the situation.

